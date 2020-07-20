Two arrested in Dublin after surveillance operation in fraud probe

Two men have been arrested in Dublin following a surveillance operation linked to international fraud (Niall Carson/PA)

Two men have been arrested in Dublin following a surveillance operation linked to international fraud.

Men aged 27 and 45 were detained after search warrants were executed at homes in Portobello and Glasnevin on Monday.

Gardai attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), liaising with European law enforcement agencies, are investigating a criminal organisation committing invoice redirect frauds internationally.

The gang has laundered more than 3.5 million euro through a network of bank accounts set up by Italians, Romanians and other nationalities.

