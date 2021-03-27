| 9.7°C Dublin

Two arrested after weapons found in Co Kerry

An intelligence-led operation involving gardai, assisted by the Defence Forces, saw a number of searches carried out in the county.

Close

By David Young, PA

Two men have been arrested after explosive components, firearms and munitions were seized during searches in Co Kerry.

The suspects, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 20s, were detained after an intelligence-led operation by the Garda’s Special Detective Unit (SDU) and local garda from the Kerry division.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted in the operation that saw a number of searches conducted in the county on Saturday.

The men were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

They were taken to a Garda Station in the Kerry division.

