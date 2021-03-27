Two arrested after weapons found in Co Kerry

The suspects were detained after an intelligence-led operation (PA)

Two men have been arrested after explosive components, firearms and munitions were seized during searches in Co Kerry.

The suspects, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 20s, were detained after an intelligence-led operation by the Garda’s Special Detective Unit (SDU) and local garda from the Kerry division.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted in the operation that saw a number of searches conducted in the county on Saturday.

The men were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

They were taken to a Garda Station in the Kerry division.

