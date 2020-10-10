Two arrested after Dublin protests over Covid restrictions

Two men, one in his 30s and second in his 40s, have been arrested for public order offences during city centre protests in Dublin.

Gardai were forced to intervene when large groups with opposing views on Covid-19 restrictions gathered from early afternoon.

A full operation was in place from early morning involving up to 100 Garda personnel.

From approximately 12.30pm, two protest groups began assembling in the Molesworth Street/Kildare Street and St Stephens Green areas.

A Garda statement said: “Garda members were forced to intervene on a number of occasions during the course of the afternoon to keep opposing sides apart and maintain public safety before the groups eventually dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

“An investigation focused on the organisers of both protests is now under way.”

