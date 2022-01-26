| 8.3°C Dublin

Two arrested after body taken to post office in bid to claim pension

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident.

Gardai are investigating the incident (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Irish police have arrested two men after the body of an elderly man was taken to a post office in Co Carlow.

Peadar Doyle, 66, was taken to a post office on the Staplestown Road last Friday by two men.

It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim his pension.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this timeGarda spokesperson

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident, which has generated significant attention across Ireland and beyond.

Gardai confirmed that two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow on Wednesday morning.

The men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

