Traffic checkpoints set up as gardai enforce Level 3 Covid-19 regulations

Gardai have set up checkpoints on the country’s roads as stricter Covid-19 regulations come into effect (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Thousands of people have been caught in tailbacks on the roads as gardai enforce stricter Covid-19 regulations.

The Garda have set up 132 checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht, which is aimed at encouraging the public to adhere to health guidelines.

It came as the entire country moved to Level 3 restrictions under the Government’s five-tier response plan from midnight on Tuesday in a bid to combat the increasing number of cases of the virus.

People have been asked to avoid all unnecessary journeys outside their own county.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is a “tough day” for many people and businesses nationwide but the only way to return to lighter restrictions is to follow the public health guidance.

He tweeted: “Ireland is now at Level 3. I know that this is a tough day for many people and businesses nationwide.

“The only way we can return to Level 2, or get to Level 1, is if everyone follows the public health guidance. Please keep that in mind when making decisions in the coming days.”

The move to Level 3 came after the Government decided to forgo public health advice to introduce a new lockdown in the battle against Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had advised the Government to move to Level 5 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, fearing Level 3 measures will not be sufficient.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin defended his decision, saying it would have been an enormous shock to people and to jobs.

Under Level 3 three restrictions, people are asked to remain in their own county except for work, education and essential purposes.

Indoor gatherings are banned, but groups of to up to 15 people are allowed to meet outside.

Weddings and funerals are limited to 25 people.

Indoor dining has been banned, and bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to serve a maximum of 15 people outdoors.

Shops can remain open with protective measures in place, but museums and other indoor cultural venues cannot open.

Only six visitors from one other household are allowed to gather in homes.

The restrictions will remain in place for three weeks.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said on Tuesday that the force’s priority is to keep people safe, and warned people travelling on the roads to expect delays.

“An Garda Siochana is encouraging people not to travel out of their county unless it is for essential purposes,” he said.

He added that he understands the difficulties the restrictions will create for people but that, in order for it to work, everybody must adhere to the guidelines.

A further 432 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday.

There was one further coronavirus-linked death, taking the toll since the pandemic began to 1,811.

