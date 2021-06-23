Too early to confirm if indoor dining will return on July 5, says minister

Stephen Donnelly said he is “concerned” about the rising number of Covid-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.

It is too early to confirm whether the Government will proceed with the lifting of restrictions next month, Ireland’s Health Minister said, citing concerns around the Delta variant.

Indications show that one in five new cases of coronavirus detected in the last seven days are the Delta variant.

Stephen Donnelly said he is “concerned” about the rising number of cases associated with that variant.

He warned “we are now surrounded by the Delta variant”, which is more contagious than other types of the virus.

He told RTE Morning Ireland: “There are two very different things going on here.

“The epidemiological situation in the country other than Delta is very positive.

“The number of cases is continuing to fall. We’re seeing phenomenal results in terms of the protection afforded by the vaccines, and the numbers in hospital and ICU are now very, very low.

“The age groups, except the 19 to 24-year-olds, are falling whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“The domestic situation has been going well, people have been doing the right thing, the vaccine programme has been working well, and the security measures in terms of international travel have been good.

“The concern I have is that we are now surrounded by the Delta variant. Essentially, while there are ranges to these things, we know it’s significantly more contagious.”

He added it is “too early” to say whether the further reopening plans will go ahead on July 5.

The Cabinet is to decide next Thursday whether it will give the green light for the reopening of indoor hospitality.

“We know that Covid tears up the best laid plans, and it’s a rapidly evolving situation with Delta,” Mr Donnelly added.

“So we’re going to do exactly what people would expect us to do. Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) will do a very detailed analysis, there’ll be an economic analysis Cabinet will look at, and then make decisions in the best interests of a sustainable reopening.

“Cabinet will decide at the Cabinet meeting before July 5.”

He said he will be meeting Nphet next Thursday, and added a “speeding up and slowing down” of the lifting of restrictions is “always on the table”.