Tony Holohan: Rest assured it is safe for children to return to school

Dr Tony Holohan has said it is safe for children to return to school after the mid-term break (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s chief medical officer has moved to reassure parents ahead of the return of schools on Monday as cases of Covid among primary children soar.

Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will continue to monitor the level of the disease and review the epidemiological data and its advice.

Health experts confirmed that the Covid-19 incidence rate in children aged 5-12 is the highest in Ireland.

“I am conscious that parents and guardians will be concerned about the high level of incidence of Covid-19 amongst the 5-12 age group, particularly as children head back to school on Monday after the mid-term,” Dr Holohan said.

“I want to reassure you that, as winter approaches, Nphet continues to monitor the level of incidence of the disease and to closely review the epidemiological data, the international research and guidance and to update our advice accordingly.

“International evidence tells us that, in the vast majority of cases, children who become infected with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

“The public health advice is based on scientific evidence and the direct experience of the pandemic in Ireland.

“It shows that child-to-child transmission is uncommon in school settings where there are preventive measures in place like those throughout our schools.

“Schools are vital to the health and wellbeing of our children and it is important that we continue to balance the priorities of safeguarding public health in the community with the social and psychological development needs of our youngest generation.”

Dr Holohan said that parents and guardians play an “essential role” in helping to drive down case numbers.

He urged the public to keep following public health advice at home and at school drop-off and pick-up.

“Outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities are safer for everyone,” Dr Holohan added.

“When planning social occasions, please keep the public health advice at the centre of what you do.

“I want to thank parents and guardians, grandparents, teachers, schools and of course, schoolchildren themselves, for continuing to work with us to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to keep driving down incidence of infection.

“You are helping us to protect patients in hospital and people in the community who are the most vulnerable to infection and severe illness.

“Your effort is vital to our success.”

On Sunday, a further 1,963 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

There are currently 500 people in hospital with the disease, with 93 of those in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is meeting this week to discuss rolling out booster vaccines for healthcare workers.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there will be an expansion of boosters, subject to advice from Niac.

“The European perspective is that, over time, vaccines will be used in respect of Covid regularly,” Mr Martin said on Sunday.

“The indications are that following the decision by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in respect of vaccinating children, the EMA (European Medicines Agency) will take a decision in relation to that in a number of weeks’ time.

“It will then fall to all authorities to give consideration to that aspect of the programme.

“The other side of the coin is there are therapeutics and there’s more progress being made on medicines to treat Covid, and that’s positive.”