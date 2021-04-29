Timeline of changes to Covid restrictions

All non-essential retail will be allowed to open from May 17, according to Government plans (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government has signed off on a raft of plans easing Covid-19 restrictions and paving the way for society to reopen over May and June.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the changes to the restrictions.

From May 10:

– Inter-county travel will be permitted.

🗣ï¸Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD:



"The good news is that the strategy is working.



Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place."#COVID19 #ThePathAhead



🗣ï¸Full speech from Taoiseach available hereâ¡ï¸ https://t.co/T57ykZHuVe pic.twitter.com/NNy1722qXp — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) April 29, 2021

– Personal services such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will reopen for appointments only.

– Click and collect retail services can resume as well as instore shopping by appointment.

– Museums, galleries and libraries will reopen.

– The number of people permitted to attend religious services including funerals, weddings and masses will increase to 50.

– Indoor receptions will be capped at six people and 15 for outdoor celebrations.

– Three households or up to six people will be able to meet outdoors including in private gardens.

📢Your quick guide to the changes:



From 10 Mayâ¬ï¸



🚗🚆You can travel between counties in Ireland

🧑â🤝â🧑Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households

🏞ï¸Outdoor gatherings- Maximum 15 people

â½ï¸Outdoor training- Maximum 15 people



1/4 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) April 29, 2021

– Vaccinated households can meet with an unvaccinated household indoors (without masks or social distancing) provided they are not at risk of severe illness and there are no more than three households present.

– Three vaccinated households will also be allowed to meet indoors (without masks or social distancing).

– Team sports training for adults in pods of 15 to resume.

From May 17:

– All non-essential retail will be allowed to open.

From June 2:

– Hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation and hostels will be permitted to open.

From June 7:

– All outdoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants can reopen with groups limited to six.

From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)â¬ï¸



🏊Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres- Can reopen for individual training onlyhttps://t.co/eSizNA2rzC



3/3 — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) April 29, 2021

– Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres will also reopen on this date.

– Sports matches will be permitted from this date, but no spectators will be allowed to attend.

– The number of guests attending a wedding celebration/reception can increase to 25.

– Visiting indoors in private homes will be allowed for visitors from one other household.

A number of higher-risk activities will be considered at the end of June for later in the year including:

– Indoor hospitality (restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos).

– Indoor team/group sports including matches, training and exercise classes.

– Mass gatherings/events (including spectators) indoors and outdoors.

– International travel

PA Media