Tightened lockdown laws not about snitching on your neighbour, says minister

Health Minister Simon Harris urged people not to be tempted outside over the Easter weekend

Health Minister Simon Harris said new laws preventing unnecessary travel are “not about snitching on your neighbour”, as he appealed to people to stay at home this weekend.

Mr Harris signed beefed-up regulations on Tuesday night that will give Gardai the power to arrest and detain individuals flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.

The laws are due to expire at midnight on Easter Sunday, but there are concerns people are more likely to make unnecessary trips with sunny weather forecast for the weekend.

Mr Harris told Virgin Media News that enforcement of the laws will be used sparingly.

Wednesday update - meeting with @INMO_IRL, work of @HIQA with nursing homes, letters from children around the country, North South telephone call, wellbeing programme & why we need you to #stayathomeÂ #coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/moZCTZmaVR — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 8, 2020

“It is important that the guards have it as a last resort but they do have powers to ask you to return home. We have got to remember why they’re doing this; they’re doing it because they’re trying to keep you safe,” he said.

On Wednesday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said people should contact Gardai if they are aware of people flouting the new laws.

Mr Harris said: “I think we have got to be clear here, I mean this is not a police state. The people are already working really hard in really difficult and stressful circumstances. People have been cooped up at home for a number of weeks trying to keep the kids occupied and people are trying their best.

“I think what we’re asking the Irish people this weekend is to show common sense and we’re all in this together.”

“If I decided to break the public health rules this weekend, I’m putting your family at risk. It’s not about snitching on the neighbour. It’s about basically realising the seriousness of this. We have lost 235 Irish people to coronavirus, we have seen more than 200 people through our ICU so far, and sadly actually the majority of people in the ICUS aren’t just older people that are being referred to.

“Everyone seems to think this is just a virus that affects older people, and it’s also affecting many younger people at different ages as well so this is a virus that doesn’t discriminate on age, doesn’t discriminate gender, and it could not be more serious.

“So this Easter weekend we are asking you to stay at home. The alternative is so much worse.”

When asked what advice he would give to someone who has a neighbour flouting the law, he said: “The first thing you should do is drop the neighbour a text and say ‘come on now – you’re putting us all at risk here’.

“Of course if you feel that the public health advice isn’t being supported then the law of the land is clear and of course you should contact Gardai, but I don’t think we’re in that space.

“There will always be the few people who think they know better, and there will always be a few people that will flout whatever laws are in the country, but there has been a huge level of compliance in this country.”

