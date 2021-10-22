Tickets to be required for nightclub entry, new guidelines say

Gustavo Costa, a staff member at Tramline on D’Olier street in Dublin’s city centre, at the entrance to the venue as it prepares to reopen (Brian Lawless/PA)

All nightclub events must be ticketed from next week, according to new Government guidelines published on Friday.

Hours before people are due to crowd back into nightclubs, newly published guidelines state that alongside a Covid-19 certificate and photographic ID, anyone attending a nightclub will need to have purchased a ticket in advance.

“Ticketing is required, for the purposes of contact tracing, for all nightclubs and venues and will be the subject of regulations to be put in place next week,” the guidelines say.

It is understood that ticketing requirement will take effect from next week and will not impact on venues opening this weekend.

The guidelines state: “Full capacity is permissible at nightclub venues, as is dancing without masks.”

“While venues can return to full capacity, it is important that operators have regard to the public health situation and the individual characteristics of the venues and decide on what safe capacity looks like for their venue.

“Face coverings are still required at all times for employees in front-facing roles, and by all patrons other than when they are seated at their table or when dancing, drinking or eating in permitted live entertainment/nightclub venues.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Government is concerned about the trajectory of Covid-19 heading into the winter months.

Speaking on the fringes of the EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Mr Martin said the country is beginning to witness the “seasonal backdrop” to the disease.

Many virologists have suggested that Covid-19, like influenza, peaks in the colder, winter months.

The Taoiseach has called for a “collective effort” from the public to remain cautious in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “I saw it last evening, all the member states are now worried in terms of what’s happening in their countries because of Covid-19.

The phase we're now in does speak to a collective effort from everybody to be cautious and I detect that in the population as well, I think that is there Micheal Martin

“As we go into the winter, we are worried and we are concerned in terms of the trajectory of the disease.”

He added: “I think we’ve seen this seasonality dimension, some virologists and others would have argued for quite some time that there was a seasonal backdrop to Covid.

“I think we’re beginning to witness that.

“So, we have to monitor this.

“The phase we’re now in does speak to a collective effort from everybody to be cautious and I detect that in the population as well, I think that is there.

“But, at the same time, we’ve got to work to live with Covid, challenging and all as that will be.

“We’ve got to do everything we can now to resource the health service.”

Mr Martin also suggested that Covid booster jabs, which are now being rolled out to the over-60s and the immunocompromised, would become as widely used as the flu vaccine.

He said: “I’ve been saying this consistently for quite a while that, over time, something like the flu vaccine will emerge in relation to Covid-19.

If you haven't had your vaccine yet, or you've missed your second dose, you're more at risk of serious illness. Register here: https://t.co/t0mwVg2ptG pic.twitter.com/WZVZxUF4tv — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 22, 2021

“It seems to me that the direction of travel is towards people receiving a booster to give added protection.

“We do have to also, in parallel with this, get the world vaccinated.

“Europe has performed very well in terms of the export of so many vaccines all over the world.

“The African situation is a matter of concern, I think 5% vaccination rates.

“There is an imperative there, globally, that we would get continents like Africa vaccinated.”

The Taoiseach also defended the Government’s handling of the reopening of the nightclub sector amid criticism from venues at last-minute changes to guidelines.

He said: “We know that for the last year and a half and more now, that Covid has consistently interrupted our way of life.

“We’re not living the way we lived before Covid.

“We have to adapt, we have to be nimble, we have to be quick to adapt.

“But, on the plus side, I’ve had feedback that quite a lot nightclubs are very happy with the fact that they’re reopening.”

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government’s aim is to get through the winter without reimposing restrictions, but did not rule out the possibility they will be needed.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government's aim is to get through the winter without having to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government’s aim is to get through the winter without having to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions. (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking in Limerick, he said: “There’s always a possibility that restrictions may need to be introduced, not just in any particular part of the country, but in the country as a whole.

“But what we’re aiming to do is to get through this winter without having to do that.

“I think it’s increasingly clear that Covid is going to be with us forever, it’s going to become an endemic virus, perhaps a virus that is seasonal in nature.

“What we want to do is get through this winter without having to impose restrictions and get through every winter without having to reimpose restrictions.”

Mr Varadkar said the view is emerging that lockdowns are no longer an appropriate measure given the high levels of vaccination in Ireland.

He said: “People have been locked down for a very long time, more than 90% of the country is fully vaccinated now.

“In that context, Nphet and the Government don’t believe it’s appropriate to keep people locked down forever.

“But that’s not to say that things couldn’t go wrong.

“And a lot of that is going to be about the behaviour of the virus, we can’t particularly control that, but what we can control the human behaviours and we’re asking people to work with us on that.”

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 2,466 confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 457 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 22, 2021

The stark warnings came as it emerged there are now 90 people in intensive care units with the disease.

Friday saw a further 2,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

As of Friday morning, there were 457 patients in hospitals with the disease, with 90 of those in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The bank holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country.

“With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts.

“If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave.”