Thunderstorms forecast with weather to remain humid and warm over weekend

Ireland is set for a warm and humid weekend with thunderstorms forecast.

Met Eireann has put a weather advisory in place from midday on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

The south of the country will be most affected on Saturday while the showers will spread on Sunday.

See below the latest rainfall and cloud forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It shows the heavy showers developing across parts of Munster and south Leinster this afternoon.



More weather info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4

The advisory said: “Prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mainly in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening. Becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.”

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Warm and humid with sunshine and slow moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.

“Brighter conditions spreading from the south and south east with sunny spells developing and scattered showers developing through (Saturday) afternoon.

See below the forecast UV levels for today Saturday June 13th.



Under any sunny/clear skies, UV levels will be "High" nationwide.



Under any sunny/clear skies, UV levels will be "High" nationwide. Under any cloudy skies, UV levels will range from "Low" to "High" across Ireland.

“Some of the showers will be heavy with local thundery downpours in parts of Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 16C to 21C in light to moderate north-easterly breezes.

“Warm and humid with sunshine and slow-moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.”

Despite the storms, temperatures are set to reach 18C to 23C on Sunday.

It will be humid overnight with further showers or longer spells of thundery rain, mainly across the north and west.

