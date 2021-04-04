Three more Covid deaths reported in Irish Republic

There have been three further coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

Another 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also notified on Sunday.

There have been a total of 4,718 Covid-related deaths in Ireland to date.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team:



However, the number of Covid-positive inpatients is at its lowest level since Christmas.

There were 242 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals on Easter Sunday, including 58 in intensive care.

As of April 1, 893,375 doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered in Ireland. This includes 636,963 first doses and 256,412 second doses.

The million milestone is expected to be reached by the middle of this week.

Huge thanks to all involved in vaccinations this weekend. Best day ever - Good Friday (>30K). Our highest week ever (>120k). Over 930K done to date. 1M administered during next week. Over 70's & medically vulnerable prioritised. Were in a new phase. @HSELive @IMO_IRL @ICGPnews — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 4, 2021

HSE chief Paul Reid said Good Friday had seen one of the highest days to date for vaccine administration.

“We’ll have well over 900,000 completed by this weekend. During next week, we’ll have administered over 1M doses. April & May will see the programme scale up further again,” he tweeted.

