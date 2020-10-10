Three more coronavirus deaths as infections soar

Another three people have died with Covid-19, as infections surged above 1,000 in one day in Ireland.

A total of 31 people are in hospital intensive care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said he was very worried about the numbers and how quickly they were deteriorating.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase.

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating.”

There has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week.

The positivity rate up to midnight Friday October 9 was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

Dr Holohan added: “Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, said that in the past 24 hours there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory-confirmed cases to hospital and four new admissions to intensive care units.

“There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU.

“Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly earlier warned that the coming months may be the “most challenging in living memory” for the health service.

He said Covid-19 has “turned our world upside down” and “previously unimagined changes have been required” to suppress the virus.

