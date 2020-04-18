Three men to appear in court following altercation

Three men are to appear in court following an altercation in Dundalk.

The men were arrested and charged following an incident in Woodland Park on Friday.

Gardai were called to reports of an altercation between a number of people in Woodland Park at around 4.35pm.

Gardai seized a quantity of weapons, including a knife, from the scene.

The three men, in their 20s, were detained at Dundalk Garda station under the Criminal Justice Act.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday afternoon.

PA Media