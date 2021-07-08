Three men killed as car hits truck

Three men have died in a crash after a car collided with a truck in Dublin.

The car was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it crashed on the N7 at Rathcoole on Wednesday night.

All three men in the car were killed.

The driver of the truck was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The scene remains closed to allow forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Gardai said the incident has been referred to the An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the car “had come to the attention of gardai” before the crash.

No further information is available at this time.