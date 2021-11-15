Three men arrested in shooting incident

Three men have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a man in Dublin two years ago.

Gardai investigating the death of the man, aged in his 40s, arrested the men in north Dublin on Monday morning.

The three men, aged in their 20s, are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a number of Dublin garda stations.

The man was shot dead in the front garden of a house in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock in May 2019.

Gardai said at the time they understood that a number of men wearing balaclavas were involved in the incident.

A car, believed to be used in the shooting, was later found abandoned and on fire in the Castletymon Gardens area of Coolock.