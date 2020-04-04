Three men arrested in cross-border police response to ATM thefts

Three men have been arrested in a cross-border police operation following the theft of two ATMs in the Irish Republic.

The ATMs were raided in Dundalk, Co Louth, overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Two vehicles were also set alight at the town’s Garda station to hinder the response of officers.

Members of the Garda armed support unit followed a traffic pursuit to the border with Northern Ireland.

Statement by Minister @CharlieFlanagan commending the actions of An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na @gardainfo and the PSNI @PoliceServiceNI in responding to the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk this morning. pic.twitter.com/2Aib64a6sl — Department of Justice & Equality (@DeptJusticeIRL) April 4, 2020

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) later made three arrests and recovered two ATMs.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan said three men – aged 24, 29 and 57 – were arrested in the south Armagh area.

“Shortly after 3.30am, police received a report from our colleagues in An Garda Siochana that they were pursuing vehicles in relation to the reported theft of two ATMs in Dundalk,” she said.

“Officers made their way to the Jonesborough area and located a discarded trailer with two ATMs in the Mullabawn area of Co Armagh.

“It was established that the suspects had entered a property in the Crossmaglen area, officers attended supported by colleagues in the armed response unit.

Three men were arrested and two ATMs recovered in south Armagh early this morning. The machines were stolen from Dundalk in ROI overnight. The suspects were pursued to the border by An Garda Siochana. PSNI officers were then able to establish their location and make the arrests. — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 4, 2020

“Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland. They are currently in police custody.”

A Garda spokesman said officers are working closely with colleagues in the PSNI.

Ireland’s justice minister Charlie Flanagan commended the police response.

“I am glad to see both police services working so closely together across the border to investigate this robbery and want to commend them for their swift response and close co-operation,” he said.

“Both services are working flat-out in difficult circumstances to help protect and support the public at this challenging time and, as always, they deserve our support and co-operation.

“I would ask any member of the public with information to contact the Gardai at Dundalk.”

PA Media