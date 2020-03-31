Three men arrested after shots fired at house in Co Kildare

Gardai have arrested three men after shots were fired at a house in the White Castle Lawns area of Athy, Co Kildare, on Monday.

At approximately 10:15pm, the sole occupant of the house, a man in his late 40s, heard a loud bang and discovered damage to his front door.

Gardai attended the scene and discovered bullet casings. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

No injuries were sustained.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens, have been arrested.

All three were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

PA Media