Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash

Three people have been killed in a crash involving two cars in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.

Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

Kells Gardaí are investigating a 2 car fatal traffic collision on the N52, Lloyds, Kells, Co.Meath which occurred yesterday 31/12/2021 shortly after 4pm



Any person traveling in the area or with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí at Kells at 046 9280820 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 1, 2022

The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.