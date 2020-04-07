| 9.6°C Dublin

Three held over Belfast murder released without charge

Dublin man Robbie Lawlor was shot in the Ardoyne area on Saturday.

By David Young, PA

Three males arrested in connection with the murder of a convicted criminal in north Belfast have been released without charge.

Two men, aged 30 and 33, and a 17-year-old boy had been questioned by detectives investigating the murder of 36-year-old Dublin man Robbie Lawlor in the Ardoyne area on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man who had also been detained was released on Monday.

The victim was shot dead at a house in Etna Drive shortly before noon on Saturday.

Lawlor had previously been linked with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Co Louth in January.

PA Media