Three deaths and 939 further cases in relation to Covid-19

There have been three further deaths in relation to Covid-19 and another 939 cases, the Department of Health has said.

It brings the total number of deaths related to the disease to 1,885 and the total number of confirmed cases to 58,067.

Of the 939 cases notified on Monday, 66% were under 45 years of age, with the median age set at 32.

Of the total new cases, 444 are men and 483 are women.

There were 262 cases in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to fully self isolate if they are experiencing symptoms.

He wrote on Twitter: “We need to have cases and contacts acting fully in accordance with advice.

“There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self isolating, also contacts not restricting movements.”

Dr Holohan also tweeted a video, in which he gives instructions to people on how to properly self isolate.

Spread the word and make sure we all know what to do if we have contracted #COVID19

OR

if we have symptoms of #COVID19

OR

if we are awaiting a test resulthttps://t.co/G6VGKCtamy — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 26, 2020

In it, he said: “It’s really important that you self isolate for a period of 10 days, in order to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 to other people, including your family and the people you love.

“Even if you feel well and you have no symptoms you still need to self isolate for 10 days, because you could pass on Covid-19 to other people.

“Self isolation means staying indoors completely, and avoiding contact with other people, including the people that you live with.”

He said people who are self isolating should clean their rooms every day with disinfectant, not go to work, school or religious services and not allow visitors into their homes.

He added: “It’s really important that you watch out for signs that you might be getting worse while you are self isolating.

“If you start to feel unwell, or you’re worried about being unwell, phone your GP. Particularly for example if your breathing changes or becomes difficult, or your cough gets worse.”

He said most people could stop self isolating 10 days after they first developed symptoms and when they have had no fever for five days.

