Three arrested over Kevin Lunney abduction released without charge

Three people arrested in relation to the abduction of businessman Kevin Lunney have been released without charge.

The two men and one woman were released in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A mother and son were among those being questioned since being arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident in September.

Mr Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father-of-six in bleach.

The attack, during which his assailants demanded his resignation, was the most serious in a five-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio which was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

PA Media