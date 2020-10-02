Three arrested over aggravated burglary

Three people have been arrested after Gardai conducted a number of searches in connection with an aggravated burglary in Co Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA)

Three people have been arrested after Gardai conducted a number of searches in connection with an aggravated burglary in Co Westmeath.

The burglary took place in the Ballinea area of Mullingar last month.

A number of people forced their way into a home at about 2pm on September 19.

They proceeded to take the homeowner’s vehicle and some personal items from the house.

Detectives carried out a number of searches in the Midlands on Thursday.

A woman, aged in her 70s, and two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested during the course of the searches.

All three are being detained in Mullingar and Tullamore Garda stations.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Ballinea area of Mullingar, or any person that availed of the car park facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar between 12.00pm and 2.00pm on Saturday September 19, to contact them.

