Three arrested in operation targeting Lithuanian crime gangs

Three people have been arrested in an operation targeting Lithuanian organised crime gangs.

The PSNI carried out five searches in Belfast on Wednesday as part of a joint operation with judicial authorities and police in Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland.

Two men, aged 40 and 44, and a 39-year old woman were arrested.

The 40-year-old man and the woman were held under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of being involved in human trafficking.

The 44-year-old man was detained via a European Arrest Warrant.

Weâve carried out five searches in Belfast and made three arrests as part of a joint operation with police in Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland:https://t.co/wQd6wb9awG — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 27, 2020

The PSNI described the operation as “set up specifically to disrupt and dismantle Lithuanian organised crime groups who are working in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Lithuania”.

A spokesman said the group targeted is believed to be responsible for trafficking large quantities of heroin into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“It is also believed that one of the members of this group, who is from Lithuania, is responsible for recruiting and trafficking people from Lithuania for drug trafficking and money laundering in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The arrests and the seizure of cash and drugs-related paraphernalia would not have been possible without the close collaborative working of all the agencies involved.

“Since 2014 the Police Service of Northern Ireland have arrested 54 persons with links to the targeted Lithuanian crime group. These people have been taken before the courts for drugs offences related to heroin.”

The spokesman added that, in 2018, a joint investigation team (JIT) was set up between the Lithuanian authorities and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, with financial and analytical support from Eurojust.

Authorities in the Republic of Ireland also joined the JIT during this investigation.

“This was a highly complex operation which has proven that taking a collaborative approach can definitely bring about very positive outcomes,” he said.

“We all know that serious and organised crime groups pose a significant risk of harm to the people of Northern Ireland. They are responsible for bringing in drugs and they deal in fear and exploitation which can bring misery to many.

“Heroin is a highly addictive drug and people who use it frequently can become tolerant to it. The ‘user’ then needs to take higher and higher doses to get the desired effect they once got with a smaller quantity of the drug. Needing higher doses of heroin to satisfy their addiction, the person becomes more dependent on the supplier of this ‘deadly’ drug supplying it to them.

“The PSNI is determined to try and eradicate all harm caused to our communities and that is why our involvement in this joint operation is a priority.”

PA Media