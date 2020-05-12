Three arrested after gardai find drugs worth more than 1.1m euro

Three people have been arrested after gardai discovered cocaine and illicit prescription drugs worth more than 1.1 million euro in searches in Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford.

Gardai also found a substantial quantity of cash, estimated to be more than 550,000 euro, most of which was vacuum packed.

In an investigation targeting serious and organised crime involving criminals operating around Dublin, officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) stopped a number of vehicles observed in the Donore Road and North Road areas of Drogheda in Co Louth.

The cars were stopped at approximately 6pm on Monday.

Two men aged 50 and 39 and a woman aged 43 were arrested on suspicion of enhancing the ability of an organised crime gang to commit a serious offence.

The three are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in Dublin.

A number of follow-up searches were carried out in counties Meath, Dublin, Louth and Wexford.

Gardai found around 550,000 euro in cash as well as substances believed to be cocaine and illicit prescription drugs.

The 1.1 million euro value is estimated and subject to confirmation, following completion of forensic examination of the substances seized.

Three vehicles, six high-value watches, two encrypted communication devices and two signal blocking devices were also seized.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis of the GNDOCB said: “The (GNDOCB) continues to pursue those involved in serious and organised crime while restrictions on movement associated with Covid-19 are in place.

“It has led to another successful outcome to an operation involving the seizure of significant quantities of controlled drugs and cash and other property believed to be the proceeds of crime and the arrest of three suspects.”

PA Media