Thousands of demonstrators expected in Dublin over mica scandal

Thousands of people are expected to take part in demonstration in Dublin to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by mica.

The huge protest is planned to take place on Tuesday, with families and supporters travelling from Donegal and Mayo to take part.

Defective building blocks containing the mineral mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in the two counties.

Dozens of buses are to arrive in Dublin later today to take part in the demonstration.

Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the Convention Centre in Dublin before moving on to Leinster House.

Campaigners have criticised the Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

The Government has acknowledged that it may have affected other buildings, including community centres as well as schools and hospitals.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has warned the cost of the current redress scheme has already exceeded one billion euro.

Campaigners have criticised the scheme for an upfront charge of 5,000 euro for access, failing to provide alternative accommodation and covering 90% of costs, compared to 100% covered by the Pyrite scheme, which also involved faulty materials resulting in damage to homes.

We all recognise that they do need and will get Government support and he is going to meet them today and will look at the arrangements. Eamon Ryan

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “I think Minister Darragh O’Brien is going to meet them and yes, he is already engaged and saying we are going to look at the redress scheme and see how we can make it work better.

“We all recognise that they do need and will get Government support and he is going to meet them today and will look at the arrangements.”

On Monday, Ireland international football boss Stephen Kenny lent his voice to the growing numbers supporting the campaign in a video posted online.

He said: “I lived in Donegal for many years and I’ve seen first hand families being so distressed because their houses are literally disintegrating before their eyes.

“They’re unsure if they can live in their homes, where will they live. They can never sell their homes.

“It’s a huge number of houses. It’s so stressful for them, because they’ve put themselves out there with their families, getting substantial mortgages. Trying to do the right thing, with very little redress.

“We really hope a solution can be found, a fair and equitable solution for all the families. Because they’re hard working people and they deserve a fair solution.”