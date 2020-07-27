Thousand extra teachers to be recruited to face Covid challenge

An extra 75 million euros will support preparing buildings and classrooms for reopening (Danny Lawson/PA)

A thousand extra teachers are to be hired to help reduce class sizes in Ireland when schools reopen next month.

Additional substitute educators, supervision staff, guidance counsellors and psychologists will also be part of the 375 million euro initiative to ensure it is safe.

An additional 52 million euros will pay for enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the Government said.

Minister for Education Norma Foley publishes Roadmap to enable safe return to schools along with €375m support package.

All teaching principals at primary level will receive a minimum of one release day per week to relieve the administrative burden arising from the changes and coronavirus recovery.

An extra 75 million euros will support preparing buildings and classrooms for reopening, including an uplift for those with special educational needs pupils.

A total of 4.2 million euros will enable employment of an aide to implement logistical changes needed in schools – moving furniture, changing classroom layouts, setting up hand sanitising stations and signage.

Education Minister Norma Foley said: “We have worked extremely hard to develop plans that not only provide certainty to schools as to what they need to do, but that are meaningful, practical and realistic.

“These have been informed by the expertise and collaboration of the stakeholders, and truly take account of how schools operate on a day-to-day basis.”

