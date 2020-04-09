Third of people aged 15 to 24 unemployed amid coronavirus restrictions

A man looks in the window at an FAS employment centre in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

More than a third of people aged 15 to 24 in Ireland were unemployed by the end of March after the Government introduced coronavirus restrictions.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the country’s unemployment rate more than trebled to 16.5%.

The CSO released two different unemployment figures for the month stating that the Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact on the labour market during March.

The new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate as high as 16.5% if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed.

The standard monthly unemployment rate jumped to 5.4% from 4.8% in February, it said.

CSO senior statistician Edel Flannery explained the approach taken regarding the publication of the monthly unemployment and the new Covid-19 adjusted unemployment estimates.

She said: “The 283,037 persons in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the end of March 2020 do not meet the internationally agreed criteria to be considered as unemployed for the purposes of the compilation of the standard monthly unemployment estimates.

“Therefore, the CSO has decided to produce a supplementary measure of unemployment in parallel with the routine monthly unemployment estimates.

“This new Covid-19 adjusted monthly unemployment measure includes those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payments in the calculation of the adjusted unemployment rate.

“It should be considered as the upper bound for the true rate of unemployment and the standard monthly rate as the lower bound.”

The new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate of 34.0% for those aged 15 to 24 years and 14.1% for those aged 25 to 74 years Edel Flannery, CSO

Ms Flannery said the coronavirus crisis has had a significant impact on the labour market in Ireland.

She said: “In March 2020, the monthly unemployment rate for males and females were 5.5% and 5.4% respectively. Breaking the results down by broad age group, the monthly unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 years was 13.2%, while it was 4.3% for those aged 25 to 74 years.

“As well as the standard monthly unemployment estimates for March 2020, the CSO have also published an alternative Covid-19 adjusted unemployment measure estimating the share of the labour force in March 2020 that were not working due to unemployment or who were out of work due to coronavirus and receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“If all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed, this new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate of 15.4% for males and 17.8% for females.

“Breaking the results down by broad age group, the new Covid-19 adjusted measure of unemployment indicates a rate of 34.0% for those aged 15 to 24 years and 14.1% for those aged 25 to 74 years.”

PA Media