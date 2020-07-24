| 17.2°C Dublin

Third Dublin building site closed due to Covid-19

A worker tested positive at the site operated by the Elliott Group on South Great George Street.

A third Dublin building site has closed due to coronavirus (Danny Lawson/PA)

By Michael McHugh, PA

A third Dublin building site has closed due to coronavirus.

A worker tested positive for Covid-19 at the site operated by the Elliott Group on South Great George Street.

The company said: “All personnel on site have been asked to contact their GPs to undergo testing.

“The site will undergo an electrostatic decontamination in the morning and it will be certified clean for return to work.

“We await further direction from the HSE and we will work closely with the authorities to ensure that the well-being of all personnel, staff and the general public is protected.

“We wish the person affected a speedy recovery.”

Workers from an industrial cleaning company using an electrostatic sprayer for deep cleaning at the Grangegorman East Quad construction site in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Workers from an industrial cleaning company using an electrostatic sprayer for deep cleaning at the Grangegorman East Quad construction site in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Thursday, another building site in the capital closed due to a worker testing positive.

