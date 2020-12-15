Thief sought after cash-in-transit robbery

Gardai are appealing for information after a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin.

The incident happened at about 12:45pm on Tuesday when a cash-in-transit staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street in the city centre.

The Garda said as the man was returning to a security van he was approached and threatened by a man armed with a hammer who then took the cash box before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Nobody was physically injured in the raid. An undisclosed sum of cash was taken.

During follow-up inquires an empty cash box was located on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue off New Street in Dublin 8 a short time later. The fire was extinguished and the scene and cash box have been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

Gardai at Kevin Street station are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly motorists who were on Thomas Street or on St Kevin’s Avenue/New Street between 12:30pm and 2:30pm on Tuesday and may have dash cam footage.

Gardai can be contacted on 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media