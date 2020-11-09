'The most incredible guy' - tributes paid to young man (26) who died after tragic fall while out running for charity

Eavan Atkinson with her long-term partner Conor Cronin, who tragically passed away last week Pic: Supplied

A young man who died after a tragic accident while out running to raise funds for charity has been described as “an amazing partner” and “outstanding brother and son”.

Tributes have been pouring in for Conor Cronin (26) since his death on Friday.

Eavan Atkinson, his childhood sweetheart of 10 years, revealed how Conor donated his organs and has asked the public to continue to make contributions to Movember in his honour.

“He was loved by so many people,” she told Independent.ie.

Expand Close Friends, family and colleagues have paid heartfelt tributes to Conor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Friends, family and colleagues have paid heartfelt tributes to Conor

“Everything was so effortless for him, his friends at work would say there was nothing he couldn’t do.

“He was just good at everything, he was such a people person and he would light up a room when he walked into it”.

Conor had been out running to raise funds for Movember, an annual event held to promote the importance of men’s health.

His family said he died “following a simple, but tragic unfortunate fall”.

“We will be heartbroken forever,” they said.

Eavan, who Conor’s mother described as his “soulmate”, said raising awareness about men’s health was something which was very important to him.

Expand Close Conor Cronin was "incredibly passionate" about men's health and had been trying to raise funds for charity Movember / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Conor Cronin was "incredibly passionate" about men's health and had been trying to raise funds for charity Movember

“He was very passionate about health and that’s why he donated his organs - to help save lives.

“Conor was really big into fitness and health and looking after himself. He had got a paddle board recently to help keep him occupied during lockdown and had just taken up running.

“You don’t realise how loved someone was until they are gone and Conor was loved by everyone.”

The young couple, who grew up five minutes away from each other in Drumcondra, had been talking about moving into a house together soon.

“Everyone in my family was mad about Conor and he was a huge part of their lives too”.

His mother Tina paid tribute to her “adored son” who was an “outstanding brother” to Ciarán and his sisters Sinéad and Alanna.

“He is our hero,” she said.

His brother Ciarán described him as “the most incredible, funny and witty guy”.

“There aren’t any words good enough to do him justice. I’m so lucky to be able to call him my brother”.

Conor went to college at Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) and had been working in cyber security with international company Edgescan for the last three years.

Colleague Ciaran Byrne wrote: “He was someone who always cheered you up if you needed cheering up. He was the one you always enjoyed having a pint with.

“Conor started with us as an intern, and I could tell on his first day that he would be around for a long time.

“I played pool with him that day and he reciprocated any sledging with an interest. He wasn’t very good, but fast forward three years later and he beat me on the same table without me potting a ball. It was the same with work, he was better, he just needed to grow into it.

“He was the first person I asked to be a mentor each time someone new started, as he was a great advertisement. He was highly intelligent and eager to pass on the knowledge he had, and could do this with any type of personality.”

Friends and family gathered at a vigil for the young man in Drumcondra on Sunday night.

Many who knew him are also paying heartfelt tributes on social media.

Coláiste Árainn Mhóir, a Gaelscoil in Donegal where Conor attended as both a pupil and worker, said: “A young gentleman who has sadly died too young and too soon.

“He spent many years on the island as a scholar and leader, may he have the best bed in heaven.”

The Hill 16 supporters group also paid tribute to Conor.

“He was a very popular lad who loved supporting the Dubs. Sending sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers to all of Conor’s family”.

A notice by the family on Rip.ie asked for donations to be made to the Conor Cronin Movember account here.

His funeral will take place on Thursday morning.

Due to Covid restrictions, it will also be streamed online at 10.30am.

Online Editors