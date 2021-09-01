Texts show Leo Varadkar and Katherine Zappone discussed special envoy role

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has released a series of text messages between himself and Simon Coveney and Katherine Zappone ahead of the controversial Merrion Hotel party.

The text messages, seen by the PA news agency, also reveal conversations about Ms Zappone’s controversial appointment as a UN special envoy, a role which she later relinquished.

The exchange shows that Mr Varadkar was asked by Ms Zappone about her appointment 11 days before Cabinet met to approve her for the role.

It also emerged that Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone discussed the role during the Merrion Hotel event in July.

The release of the text messages came on Wednesday afternoon as fresh questions emerged for Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney about the controversy, following an appearance by the foreign affairs minister at an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday evening.

In the text message exchange, published on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar was asked by Ms Zappone on July 16 whether he knew anything about her appointment.

In the messages, Ms Zappone says: “I was expecting to hear from Simon C about my appointment as Special Envoy for Human Rights and Lgbtq+ issues.

“Have you heard anything?”

Mr Varadkar replied: “Nope”.

In the same set of messages, Mr Varadkar asks whether the event at the Merrion Hotel is “definitely legal” and confirms he will be attending.

On Monday July 19, Mr Varadkar messaged Mr Coveney: “Hi. Seeing Katherine Zappone on Wednesday. Do you know anything about her becoming our LGBT envoy?”

Mr Coveney replies: “Yeah, I spoke to Katherine tonight. She’s meeting Niall Burgess on Wednesday to finalise a 12 month contract to be an Irish Govt Special Envoy for “Freedom of Expression and Human Rights” (with a focus on LGBT) She seems very happy. I plan to have it in a memo for Govt next week, Sc.”

Niall Burgess was the then-foreign affairs secretary general.

On July 15, Ms Zappone also messaged Mr Varadkar a “reminder” about the event in the Merrion Hotel.

“Would of course love to see you, and a reminder about my reception in the Merrion on next Wed,” she said.

On July 21, the day of the Merrion Hotel event, Ms Zappone messaged Mr Varadkar again.

“Just reminding you about reception this eve in The Merrion from 5.30 to 7pm – I will say a few words at 6ish”.

“Hope you and join us – Matt welcome too if around”.

Mr Varadkar replied: “Will be over. Might not be until a bit after 6 though. Where in the Merrion is it?”

Ms Zappone said: “Great! I will wait for you to speak, unless you get a lot delayed.”

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, Mr Coveney said that he had deleted some messages exchanged with Ms Zappone and Mr Varadkar in relation to the special envoy role and the Merrion Hotel event because of data-related concerns.

On Wednesday, he said he deleted text messages exchanged with other Government ministers on a regular basis because his phone has “been hacked”.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said it was “prudent” to clear his phone over hacking fears.

Ms Zappone stepped back from the special envoy position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said any records related to Government business are “normally retained”.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said: “The Tanaiste was contacted by Ms Zappone on 16 July as she was visiting Dublin. She mentioned that she could be taking up a new role as special envoy. The Tanaiste wasn’t aware of the appointment and contacted Simon Coveney about it for information as he knew he was likely to meet Ms Zappone later that week.

“Minister Coveney confirmed that his department had been in discussions with Katherine on the role and that a memo would be brought to cabinet prior to any appointment being made. The Tanaiste made no further inquiries about the matter.

“Ms Zappone and the Tanaiste discussed the role briefly on 21 July at the outdoor function in the Merrion Hotel at which he expressed his support. The full details of the appointment were not made available until the day of cabinet the meeting on 27 July when Minister Coveney brought the proposal to the meeting.

“The Tanaiste has accepted that this should have been flagged by him to the Taoiseach and the leader of the Green Party in advance at the leaders’ meeting, the day before the cabinet meeting, and an apology has been made. There should be no surprises in a coalition government.”

Sinn Fein said on Wednesday evening that major questions remain about the appointment of Ms Zappone and that the party is contacting the Information Commissioner to ensure that all necessary information is provided from the department in response to freedom of information requests.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said that “stories keep on changing”.

“I would like to ask Leo Varadkar was he aware that there was an FOI [freedom of information request] looking for these messages which we now know exist, which journalists were told a number of years ago didn’t exist?”

“We can see very clearly here that she reached out to the leader of Fine Gael asking ‘did you hear anything about my appointment?’ He contacts Simon Coveney. Later that night, Simon Coveney responds saying ‘I have spoken to her and a contract will be signed for 12 months’.”

“In anybody’s book, that’s lobbying,” Mr Doherty said.

He said that Mr Coveney had no right to delete the text messages.

“It is crucially important that if there is Government communication, for example the appointment to a position in the UN, paid by the public purse, then that is official government business. What his job is to do is if that is communicated on his personal phone, he has to copy that to an official server within the Department of Foreign Affairs. That’s what every single minister has to do.

“Otherwise there’s no point having a freedom of information system whatsoever.”