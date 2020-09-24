Tens of thousands of homeowners face default if breaks not extended – Doherty

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty urged the Government to work with lenders to ensure payment breaks were extended beyond September 30 (Niall Carson/PA)

Tens of thousands of homeowners face mortgage default within days if banks do not extend pandemic payment breaks, the Dail has been warned.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said tens of thousands of businesses would be in a similarly perilous position if they were faced with having to resume loan payments next month.

Mr Doherty urged the Government to work with the main retail banks and other lenders to ensure payment breaks offered since March were extended beyond September 30.

The European Banking Authority has set September 30 as the deadline for applications to avail of a payment break for loans or mortgages.

Mr Doherty said if banks announced extended payment breaks before that date it would mean customers would not be in default and their credit rating would not be hit.

“Our banks and non-bank lenders must extend payment breaks before then or many of these borrowers will fall into default,” said the Donegal TD.

“We are quickly running out of time.”

Expand Close Eamon Ryan said banks should not be clamping down on customers in financial difficulties (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eamon Ryan said banks should not be clamping down on customers in financial difficulties (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “We are in a unique situation. Tens of thousands of homeowners will fall into default in the coming days. Tens of thousands of businesses have people who cannot go back to work and who have loans in respect of which the banks will start asking for full payment.”

Mr Doherty said the Government was leaving it too late to act.

“The Government should do the right thing and not leave it until the last minute,” he said.

“I cannot understand why it has come down to the wire. We need to protect these borrowers, homeowners, businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, responding on behalf of the Government during Leaders’ questions, acknowledged the difficulties many homeowners and business owners were facing as a consequence of the health emergency.

Mr Ryan said European regulations would allow banks to offer loan payment breaks on a case-by-case basis after September 30.

He urged customers to contact banks to discuss their options.

Minister Ryan said there was also an onus on the lenders to act in the public interest and treat customers fairly.

“Banks cannot act in a way that is completely contrary to good public policy and the public interest,” he said.

“They have to consider the wider issue and deal with customers fairly.”

He noted that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe would be meeting with the banks next Monday.

“I am sure he will remind them that, as I have said, this is not a time to clamp down on customers but a particularly severe period of financial difficulties which we must get through,” he said.

PA Media