Teenagers arrested after heroin discovered during house search

Gardai recovered a substance believed to be heroin with an estimated street value of 300,000 euro in Dublin (Gardai/PA)

Two teenagers have been arrested after gardai discovered 300,000 euro worth of heroin.

Gardai searched the premises in the Bluebell area of Dublin as part on an ongoing intelligence led investigation targeting serious and organised crime.

On Wednesday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), including a Special Crime Task Force (SCTF), carried out the search.

Gardai discovered a substantial quantity of a substance, believed to be heroin, with an estimated street value of 300,000 euro along with drug trafficking related paraphernalia.

Two male teenagers, aged 19 and 17 years, who were in the premises, were arrested and are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads the gardai Special Crime Operations (SCO), previously said: “An Garda Siochana is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of coronavirus (Covid-19) or may attempt to take advantage of its existence.

“For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and organised crime groups who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve.”

PA Media