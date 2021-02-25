Teenager seriously injured in Dublin shooting

Gardai are appealing for information about the incident in Eugene Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenager has been shot in an incident in Dublin’s south inner city.

The victim was rushed to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A Garda spokeswoman said the incident took place in Eugene Street at about 11pm on Wednesday.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Eugene Street area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday night to come forward.

No further details were available regarding the victim, with the spokeswoman confirming only that he remains in hospital.

PA Media