Teenager killed in Co Mayo crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them (PA)

A teenager has been killed in a serious road collision in Co Mayo.

The incident happened on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area, close to the Roscommon border at around 11pm on Thursday.

The collision involved a car which was travelling towards Ballinlough.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old man was taken to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The scene was attended by gardai, fire service and ambulance service personnel.

The road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough.

It is expected to remain closed over the morning while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.

The circumstances of the fatal road traffic collision are being investigated by gardai from Claremorris.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who travelled along the N60 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Thursday to check for video footage, including dashcam, and make it available to them.

