Teenager killed and two hurt in Co Meath crash

Gardai have appealed for information following a road crash in Co Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenager has been killed in a road crash in Co Meath.

The collision occurred on the R154 in Pelletstown, Drumree, on Thursday at approximately 4.40pm.

A female aged 17 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A male in his 20s has been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

A third person, a male in his late teens, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.