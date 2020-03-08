Teenager in serious condition after city centre attack

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was seriously injured in an attack in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was seriously injured in an attack in Dublin.

The victim, also 18, was set upon as he left a premises on O’Connell Street on Saturday.

The man was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

The alleged attacker fled the scene but, after initial inquiries by gardai, was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to Store Street garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was released in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault in O’Connell Street on Saturday between 3.30pm and 4pm to contact them at Store Street garda station or via the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

PA Media