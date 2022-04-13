Teenager dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny

A teenager has died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The fatal crash occurred at Dowling in Piltown after 8pm on Wednesday.

The male youth who died was a passenger in the car involved. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants of the car, also both male, were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Gardai did not provide details on their conditions. The road was due to remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators was planned for Thursday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, have been asked to make it available.