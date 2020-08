Investigations are ongoing into the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenage boy has died following an incident at a beauty spot in Co Wicklow.

It happened at around 2.30pm on Wednesday at the Powerscourt Estate, House and Gardens.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, the Garda said.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, which it is understood is being treated as a tragic accident.

PA Media