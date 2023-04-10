Teenager dies after quad bike incident

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal incident involving a quad bike in Co Laois (Brian Lawless/PA)

A teenager has died following a quad bike incident in Co Laois.

A second youth is being treated in hospital following the incident, which happened in a wooded area near Ballyshanduff, Ballybrittas, on Sunday.

A garda spokesman said it occurred at approximately 1.30pm and involved a quad bike with two males on board.

The spokesman added: “A male youth in his teens was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he has since passed away.

“A second male youth in his teens was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for his injuries, which are believed to be non life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any individuals with information or camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardai at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”