A 17-year-old has died after falling during a cliff walk with his parents in Co Kerry.

His body was recovered from the sea off Bull Head, Kinard east of Dingle.

His parents sought emergency help at around 1.40pm.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the search with Dingle Coast Guard, the Rescue 115 helicopter and the Valentia Lifeboat.

His body was recovered at around 3pm and taken into Dingle.

Gardai said investigations were ongoing, but the death was being treated as a tragic accident.

PA Media