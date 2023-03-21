Teenager dies after being hit by lorry in Co Mayo

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a lorry in Co Mayo.

The accident took place on the Neale to Cong road shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The teenager, a pedestrian, was fatally injured, gardai said.

His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured, gardai said.

Diversions have been put in place as the road was closed for investigation.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly those on the road between 4pm and 5pm who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.