Teenager arrested over Covid-19 fraud claims

A teenager has been arrested for fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments, gardai have said.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), as well as officers at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), arrested the man on Thursday.

It comes after officers searched a house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, following intelligence received from DEASP in relation to alleged fraudulent payments.

The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.

During the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar garda station where he is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are continuing.

PA Media