Teenager arrested after homeless man found dead

A teenager has been arrested after a homeless man was found dead in a laneway in Dublin.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the incident.

The man’s body was found off Madison Road in Kilmainham in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at approximately 1.30am.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for a technical examination, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

The male teenager arrested in relation to the incident is currently detained at Kevin Street garda station.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the matter to come forward and assist them with the investigation.

Anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am should contact the garda station on 01 666 9400, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Sinn Fein TD Paul Donnelly tweeted: “Another homeless person dies on our streets.

“This human being living on the streets, was horrifically beaten to death.

“Many single men tell me they’d rather sleep in the streets as hostels are horrible places but the streets are not safe either. We need homes for all.”

