Teenage pedestrian killed in collision in Co Limerick

A teenager has died in a road traffic incident in Co Limerick, gardai said.

Emergency services and gardai were called to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian at Dromsally, near Cappamore, shortly before 4am.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his late teens, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardai in Bruff are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.