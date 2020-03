Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a teenage pedestrian.

It occurred in Co Offaly in the midlands on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of Clara at approximately 7.30pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, a girl in her mid-teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

