Teenage motorcyclist killed in Co Donegal crash

The man, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Donegal (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Donegal.

The crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened at around 2pm on Friday on the Railway Road in Killygordon.

The man, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries are believed to have been reported.

The road remains closed and will stay closed overnight, a Garda spokesperson said.

A forensic examination of the scene will take place.

Gardai are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

