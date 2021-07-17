Teenage GAA footballer dies after road crash

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan (Niall Carson/PA)

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

He has been named locally as Brendan Og O Dufaigh, 19, who captained Monaghan’s under-20 GAA football team.

The club described the news of his death as devastating.

Our club is devastated at the news of the untimely death of our senior player and county U-20 captain Brendan Ãg Ã Dufaigh. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time. All club activity has been postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/GUCZLeI9WA — Monaghan Harps GAA (@MonaghanHarps) July 17, 2021

Two cars collided on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret at around 11.30pm on Friday.

The driver of one car, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardai.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.