Teenage driver killed in Co Kerry crash

One teenage boy has been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in Co Kerry.

The young driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened on the Ross Road in Killarney at around 1.10am on Wednesday.

The passenger in the car, which was the only vehicle involved, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The scene remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the car was “subject to interaction with gardai prior to the collision”.

Gardai said no further information is available at this time.